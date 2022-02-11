Saint Mary's and Portland square off in a conference matchup on Thursday in what should be a very even game.

The squads will face off in a conference matchup with both looking to improve their West Coast Conference standings.

How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. Portland in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Gaels got a road win in their last game at Santa Clara, defeating the Broncos 88-81 for their third straight win. That improved their record to 12-10 on the year and 6-5 in conference play.

Ali Bamberger led the Gaels with a double-double, dropping 22 points and 10 rebounds, with four assists.

Portland (15-5, 5-3) most recently got revenge against the Loyola Marymount Lions, bouncing back with a 64-49 win on Monday after falling to the Lions on Saturday.

Prior to the two games with LMU, the Pilots took down the No. 16 BYU Cougars. It was the first home win against BYU since the 1997-98 season and their first win over a ranked opponent since 2020.

Portland ranks second in the WCC in points per game (71.5), assists per game (18.4), steals per game (11.8) and blocks per game (4.6).

The Gaels are 47-25 all time against the Pilots, however they have lost in their past four meetings.

