San Diego (14-13) enters a Thursday night showdown with conference rival Portland (17-8) as winners of four out of its last five games as it looks to finish strong in WCC play this season.

How to Watch San Diego at Portland in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Although San Diego is the hotter of the two sides right now, Portland is having a strong season and recently snapped a three-game losing streak with an 89-84 victory over Saint Mary’s on Monday. In the win, Alex Fowler led the Pilots by putting up a season-high 26 points.

In their last matchup earlier this season, Portland got its first win over San Diego in its last three tries with a 68-55 victory. Portland outscored San Diego 14-6 in the second quarter to build their lead, and Fowler once again paced the Pistols with a game-high 21 points.

Overall, San Diego has a 24-10 record in program history against Portland. But the two sides are an even 2-2 in their last four meetings dating back to the 2020 season.

