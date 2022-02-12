How to Watch San Diego at Pepperdine

San Diego will take on Pepperdine today in a game where both teams are in desperate need of wins.

A once-promising season for San Diego has turned into trying to hold onto a .500 record. The Toreros started the season 10-5 before losing eight consecutive games, which dropped them to a 10-12 record.

How to Watch San Diego vs Pepperdine today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

They are 12-12 now and are trying to get above .500 for the first time since mid-January.

Pepperdine is coming off a loss to BYU where the Waves were blown out by 51 points. They are on a two-game losing streak and hoping to break that today with a win over San Diego.

The Waves are 7-11 on the season and hoping to inch closer to a .500 record with a win today. That will be tough for Pepperdine as it has had to deal with several postponements which made it hard for it to get into any kind of rhythm.

The Toreros are the favorite to win, and seemingly are getting into some kind of rhythm.

Tune in to Stadium 1 at 3 p.m. ET to see if Pepperdine can get an upset win over San Diego.

