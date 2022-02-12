Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego at Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego will take on Pepperdine today in a game where both teams are in desperate need of wins.

A once-promising season for San Diego has turned into trying to hold onto a .500 record. The Toreros started the season 10-5 before losing eight consecutive games, which dropped them to a 10-12 record. 

How to Watch San Diego vs Pepperdine today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Watch the San Diego vs Pepperdine game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are 12-12 now and are trying to get above .500 for the first time since mid-January.

Pepperdine is coming off a loss to BYU where the Waves were blown out by 51 points. They are on a two-game losing streak and hoping to break that today with a win over San Diego. 

The Waves are 7-11 on the season and hoping to inch closer to a .500 record with a win today. That will be tough for Pepperdine as it has had to deal with several postponements which made it hard for it to get into any kind of rhythm.

The Toreros are the favorite to win, and seemingly are getting into some kind of rhythm.

Tune in to Stadium 1 at 3 p.m. ET to see if Pepperdine can get an upset win over San Diego.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

San Diego vs Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

RUGBY copy
Rugby

How to Watch France vs Ireland

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
PEPPERDINE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Pepperdine

3 minutes ago
lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs. Nice

8 minutes ago
yale
College Basketball

How to Watch Yale at Columbia

56 minutes ago
USATSI_12131675
College Wrestling

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in College Wrestling

1 hour ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Grambling State at Texas Southern in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy