Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Diego takes the 10-mile journey east to face San Diego State.
    Author:

    The San Diego women's basketball team (4-2) will jump on I-8 to take on San Diego State (4-3) in a non-conference game.

    How to Watch San Diego at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live Stream San Diego at San Diego State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Toreros are coming off of a 64-56 loss to undefeated Nebraska that ended a three-game winning streak for the team.

    That's been the only game that the team has played with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating. The team's other loss was to No. 136 Washington.

    San Diego ranks 40th in scoring defense, in large part because the team is second in steals per game. Four players average at least two steals per game, led by 3.4 per game from Jordyn Edwards. Steph Gorman leads the team in scoring at 9.6 points per game.

    As for the Aztecs, the team lost both of its games at the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational last weekend, falling to Ole Miss and Furman.

    That Ole Miss loss was the team's only game against a team in the top 100 in HHS rating. The Aztecs also have to worst loss of these two teams, falling 60-56 to No. 261 Cal State Fullerton.

    SDSU ranks 112th in scoring defense and 44th in three-point field goal percentage. Mercedes Staples is shooting 54.2% from three, while Sophia Ramos is shooting 44.4% from deep.

    These teams last met in 2020, with the Aztecs winning 64-56.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    San Diego at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hockey Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Minnesota

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17035575
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Providence in Men's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) runs off the floor after the Rockets defeated the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

    1 hour ago
    ohio state women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    soccer fans
    Liga CONCACAF

    How to Watch Motagua vs. Forge FC

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

    1 hour ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Pelicans

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy