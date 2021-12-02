The San Diego women's basketball team (4-2) will jump on I-8 to take on San Diego State (4-3) in a non-conference game.

How to Watch San Diego at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live Stream San Diego at San Diego State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Toreros are coming off of a 64-56 loss to undefeated Nebraska that ended a three-game winning streak for the team.

That's been the only game that the team has played with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating. The team's other loss was to No. 136 Washington.

San Diego ranks 40th in scoring defense, in large part because the team is second in steals per game. Four players average at least two steals per game, led by 3.4 per game from Jordyn Edwards. Steph Gorman leads the team in scoring at 9.6 points per game.

As for the Aztecs, the team lost both of its games at the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational last weekend, falling to Ole Miss and Furman.

That Ole Miss loss was the team's only game against a team in the top 100 in HHS rating. The Aztecs also have to worst loss of these two teams, falling 60-56 to No. 261 Cal State Fullerton.

SDSU ranks 112th in scoring defense and 44th in three-point field goal percentage. Mercedes Staples is shooting 54.2% from three, while Sophia Ramos is shooting 44.4% from deep.

These teams last met in 2020, with the Aztecs winning 64-56.

Regional restrictions may apply.