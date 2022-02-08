Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga comes in as the second best team in the West Coast Conference and looks to take care of San Francisco on Monday.

There was a great opportunity for Gonzaga (17-5) to get into the Top 25, stay at the top of the WCC and knock off a high ranked team when it took on No. 16 ranked BYU. However, the ball did not bounce that way. The Bulldogs took their first conference loss of the season and look to rebound against San Francisco, a middling team in the conference and not a huge threat to make waves in the tournament.

How to Watch San Francisco at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live Stream San Francisco at Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs took their first loss of the season in conference play to a tough No. 16 ranked BYU team.

There were a lot of positives to take out of the 62-50 loss to the Cougars from the Bulldogs perspective.

They jumped out to a 20-10 first quarter lead and a 35-20 first half lead. It looked like they were going to do what they needed on both ends to get a strong grip on the WCC and enter the Top 25 this season, but then the second half started.

It was tough for the Bulldogs, as they scored a total of 17 points in the second half and were outscored 42-17.

Nothing was working on offense and they finished with 14 turnovers. Only Melody Kempton scored in double figures scoring with 10 points and seven rebounds. The rest of the team combined for 40 points and 31 rebounds on 14-of-51 shooting.

It was a learning experience that they can use as fuel and motivation for today and the rematch with the Cougars in 12 days.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

San Francisco at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
