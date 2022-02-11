How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

The Dons look to get above .500 when they face the Tigers on Thursday.

The two squads have had very different seasons. While San Francisco (12-12) has found some success in conference play, winning six games, the same can't be said for Pacific (5-16). The team is just 2-8 in conference play.

The Dons thrived in their first meeting with Pacific this season, scoring a season-high 88 points and matching the school record with 15 made three-pointers.

It was a great week for USF's leading scorer Ioanna Krimili, as she has now scored more than 1,000 points in her college career with 25 points in the Dons' win over Pepperdine last Saturday. The team most recently took a 55-49 loss to Gonzaga.

Losers of three straight, Pacific was unable to come away with the win against San Diego on Monday in a 81-77 loss.

The Tigers have some talented players. Anaya James has a triple-double this season and leads the Tigers in points, assists and minutes. James is one of six Division 1 freshman with at least 11.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG.

Elizabeth Elliott has the most double figure games on the team. Elliott also leads the Tigers in rebounds per game.

