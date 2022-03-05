How to Watch San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in Women’s Basketball

The quarterfinals of the WCC Tournament features the San Francisco Dons and the Santa Clara Broncos today.

The WCC Tournament continues into the quarterfinals with San Francisco (16-14) taking on Santa Clara (16-14). The Broncos had to earn their way here with two wins in the tournament so far, while the Dons were able to wait for their opponent with a well-earned double-bye after a strong season in conference play. This is the rubber match between the teams and will break the season series tie.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Watch WCC Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos advanced in the second round against San Diego (86-79) controlling the game from the beginning, primarily in the second and third periods:

In their most recent win against the Toreros in the second round, the Broncos were led by Ashley Hiraki (22 points) and Merle Wiehl (21 points and 13 rebounds). As a team, the Broncos shot 45 free throws in the game and really wore their opponents out.

The team went 36-45 from the line with Hiraki going 13-17 to lead the team. They only shot 18 free throws as a team in their win over Pacific (93-69), so the 45 was a rare outburst.

This is the first game of the WCC Tournament for the Dons after ending the season with an overtime loss to Saint Mary’s.

In their two games this season, the teams split the meetings with each team winning at home.

The Broncos won 83-78 in the first game behind big first (26-21) and third (24-15) quarters, as well as another long day at the free-throw line, going 20-28 as a team. In the Dons win (67-60) just two days later, they slowed the game down and won behind three players in double-figures led by Ioanna Krimili with 16 points and five rebounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.