Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals of the WCC Tournament features the San Francisco Dons and the Santa Clara Broncos today.

The WCC Tournament continues into the quarterfinals with San Francisco (16-14) taking on Santa Clara (16-14). The Broncos had to earn their way here with two wins in the tournament so far, while the Dons were able to wait for their opponent with a well-earned double-bye after a strong season in conference play. This is the rubber match between the teams and will break the season series tie. 

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Watch WCC Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos advanced in the second round against San Diego (86-79) controlling the game from the beginning, primarily in the second and third periods:

In their most recent win against the Toreros in the second round, the Broncos were led by Ashley Hiraki (22 points) and Merle Wiehl (21 points and 13 rebounds). As a team, the Broncos shot 45 free throws in the game and really wore their opponents out.

The team went 36-45 from the line with Hiraki going 13-17 to lead the team. They only shot 18 free throws as a team in their win over Pacific (93-69), so the 45 was a rare outburst.

This is the first game of the WCC Tournament for the Dons after ending the season with an overtime loss to Saint Mary’s.

In their two games this season, the teams split the meetings with each team winning at home.

The Broncos won 83-78 in the first game behind big first (26-21) and third (24-15) quarters, as well as another long day at the free-throw line, going 20-28 as a team. In the Dons win (67-60) just two days later, they slowed the game down and won behind three players in double-figures led by Ioanna Krimili with 16 points and five rebounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

WCC Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

San Francisco Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas41 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri State vs Drake in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa State at Baylor in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Orlando City Nani
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire FC

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) celebrates with forward Griffin Yow (22) after scoring a goal in the first half against the Charlotte FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch D.C. United at FC Cincinnati

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Princeton at Pennsylvania in Men’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy