Two Mountain West Conference foes face off in women's college basketball on Saturday when San Jose State takes on Air Force.

Air Force enters today's matchup against San Jose State winners in two of its last three matchups and with a 9-8 overall record and a 3-3 record in conference play.

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in Women's College Basketball Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live Stream: You can stream San Jose State at Air Force on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Its most recent outing was a 66-57 victory over Fresno State, one in which Riley Snyder was the leading scorer with 21 points to go with five rebounds and six assists. Cierra Winters chipped in 15 important points and six steals of her own.

San Jose State, meanwhile, has struggled mightily on the campaign, entering today's contest with a 3-13 record and 0-5 in conference play. The program hasn't won a women's college basketball outing since Nov. 24, when it defeated Art U 62-49.

The Lady Spartans have three players averaging double-digits in points, led by Tyra Whitehead and her 15.0 points nightly. Raziya Potter, meanwhile, is putting up 12.5 points while Cydni Lewis is chipping in 10.8 points of her own.

For fans of either women's basketball program, you can tune into San Jose State vs. Air Force at 5:00 p.m. ET on Stadium 3.

Regional restrictions may apply.