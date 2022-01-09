How to Watch San Jose State at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

Colorado State looks to avoid losing its second straight game in women's college basketball on Sunday afternoon when it hosts San Jose State.

Colorado State had its five-game winning streak snapped on Monday when it lost to San Diego State 73-63. The Rams were supposed to then play on Thursday but had their game with Fresno State postponed.

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The loss was just their second loss of the year as they are now 10-2, but just 1-1 in the Mountain West. The Rams beat Boise State in their conference opener, but couldn't get that second straight win against the Aztecs.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column against a San Jose State team that has lost six straight games.

The Spartans started the year 3-3 but haven't won since. It has been a tough stretch for them that includes a loss to Nevada in their conference opener.

San Jose State has also had games postponed as three of their last four will look to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Sunday, they will have to play their best game of the year if they want to pull off a big upset of the favored Rams on the road.

