Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State looks to avoid losing its second straight game in women's college basketball on Sunday afternoon when it hosts San Jose State.

Colorado State had its five-game winning streak snapped on Monday when it lost to San Diego State 73-63. The Rams were supposed to then play on Thursday but had their game with Fresno State postponed.

How to Watch San Jose State at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the San Jose State at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was just their second loss of the year as they are now 10-2, but just 1-1 in the Mountain West. The Rams beat Boise State in their conference opener, but couldn't get that second straight win against the Aztecs.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column against a San Jose State team that has lost six straight games.

The Spartans started the year 3-3 but haven't won since. It has been a tough stretch for them that includes a loss to Nevada in their conference opener.

San Jose State has also had games postponed as three of their last four will look to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Sunday, they will have to play their best game of the year if they want to pull off a big upset of the favored Rams on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

San Jose State at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17473518
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blues

34 seconds ago
iowa women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
USATSI_17474687
Figure Skating

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate

34 seconds ago
duke women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
arizona state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
usc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
Ethiopia
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Ethiopia vs Cape Verde

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

1 hour ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy