How to Watch San Jose State vs San Diego State

Two Mountain West teams will face off today as the college basketball season is nearing its end.

San Jose State and San Diego State have struggled this season, but both teams will be looking for a win today.

How to watch the San Jose State vs San Diego State game today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Aztecs are the No. 8 team in the Mountain West with an 11-13 overall record and coming off a loss to the top-ranked UNLV team.

The Spartans are at the bottom of the Mountain West with just one conference win. Neither of these teams will be fighting for a tournament berth or a conference championship, but this should still be a competitive game.

The Mountain West has been dominated by UNLV this season, and the Lady Rebels will likely win the conference title.

The Aztecs aren't a bad team. They haven't been able to put together wins like they were expecting to, but have a few good conference wins. Though this may not be two top teams going at it, it should be competitive basketball.

Tune in to Stadium 1 at 10 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

