How to Watch San Jose State vs San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose State and San Diego State have struggled this season, but both teams will be looking for a win today.
How to watch the San Jose State vs San Diego State game today:
Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022
Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 1
Watch the San Jose State vs San Diego State game online with fuboTV
The Aztecs are the No. 8 team in the Mountain West with an 11-13 overall record and coming off a loss to the top-ranked UNLV team.
The Spartans are at the bottom of the Mountain West with just one conference win. Neither of these teams will be fighting for a tournament berth or a conference championship, but this should still be a competitive game.
The Mountain West has been dominated by UNLV this season, and the Lady Rebels will likely win the conference title.
The Aztecs aren't a bad team. They haven't been able to put together wins like they were expecting to, but have a few good conference wins. Though this may not be two top teams going at it, it should be competitive basketball.
Tune in to Stadium 1 at 10 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.
