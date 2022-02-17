Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State vs San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Mountain West teams will face off today as the college basketball season is nearing its end.

San Jose State and San Diego State have struggled this season, but both teams will be looking for a win today.

How to watch the San Jose State vs San Diego State game today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Watch the San Jose State vs San Diego State game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aztecs are the No. 8 team in the Mountain West with an 11-13 overall record and coming off a loss to the top-ranked UNLV team.

The Spartans are at the bottom of the Mountain West with just one conference win. Neither of these teams will be fighting for a tournament berth or a conference championship, but this should still be a competitive game.

The Mountain West has been dominated by UNLV this season, and the Lady Rebels will likely win the conference title. 

The Aztecs aren't a bad team. They haven't been able to put together wins like they were expecting to, but have a few good conference wins. Though this may not be two top teams going at it, it should be competitive basketball.

Tune in to Stadium 1 at 10 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

San Jose State vs San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17421842
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

just now
USATSI_15626256
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Lakers

just now
USATSI_17680074
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at Air Force

just now
pumas
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Deportivo Saprissa vs. Pumas UNAM

just now
StuckTLCBB-678x381
entertainment

How to Watch Stuck Series Premiere

just now
SAN DIEGO STATE WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State vs San Diego State

just now
USATSI_17694700
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Suns

1 hour ago
USATSI_17679154
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern

1 hour ago
USATSI_17670667
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Auburn

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy