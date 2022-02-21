Santa Clara (14–11) goes on the road on Monday to face Gonzaga (21–6) in West Coast Conference women's basketball.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Gonzaga in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Gonzaga has a 12–2 conference record this season and is 9–3 at home. The team is coming off of a 63–39 loss to BYU on Saturday.

Santa Clara is 8–7 in conference play and has won three games in a row, most recently beating a solid Portland team 76–66 on Saturday.

These two teams last met on Feb. 10 in Santa Clara, with the Zags coming out with a 72–55 win.

Kaylynne Truong led the winning team in scoring with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, while Kayleigh Truong added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Yvonne Ejim delivered a strong performance as well with 12 points and six boards.

On the losing side, Lindsey VanAllen put up 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting, while Lana Hollingsworth added 16 points. Danja Stafford led the team in rebounds with six, while Ashley Hiraki had six assists.

