Can San Francisco gets its first conference win after an 0-4 start when it faces Santa Clara on Monday?

San Francisco (6-10) will take on Santa Clara (8-4) in a West Coast Conference women's basketball contest, with the two teams moving in opposite directions so far.

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Francisco in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live Stream Santa Clara at San Francisco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dons have started conference play 0-4, including Saturday's loss on the road to this Santa Clara team by an 83-78 score.

Despite a strong second quarter, San Francisco couldn't hold on in the second half, getting outscored 24-15 in the third quarter. Ioanna Krimili finished with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting, while Jasmine Gayles came off the bench to lead the team with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting.

Santa Clara dealt with a lot of postponements early in its conference season, but finally got going this week, starting 2-0 with wins over Pepperdine and San Francisco.

In the USF win, Lindsey VanAllen scored 28 points on 8-for-15 shooting, while Merle Wiehl added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Saturday's win for Santa Clara ended a two-game winning streak in the series for San Francisco.

