How to Watch WCC Tournament, Second Round: Santa Clara vs. San Diego in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santa Clara and San Diego look to advance in the second round of the WCC Tournament today.

The WCC Tournament continues with the middle of the pack in the WCC battling it out for a place in the quarterfinals with Santa Clara (15-14) and San Diego (16-13) facing off. These teams split the two games in the regular season and are capable of scoring the ball at a high level, which should make for a really fun second-round matchup in a conference tournament.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Second Round: Santa Clara vs. San Diego in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Watch WCC Tournament, Second Round: Santa Clara vs. San Diego in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, these teams held up the middle of the conference with the Toreros finishing in sixth place and the Broncos finishing in seventh place.

In their two games, the teams split the season series with the Broncos winning the first game 89-84 in a very close, tough game for both teams. The Toreros won the second game in the regular-season finale 73-66 in a more defensive-oriented game overall.

The first win for the Broncos came with a big second quarter (19-11) as the team got 57 points from Merle Wiehl (29 points, four assists and four rebounds) and Lindsey VanAllen (28 points, three rebounds and three assists). That duo led the way for the win as they outlasted the Toreros in an offensive battle.

In the second game, the Toreros won in a less dynamic offensive game with Sydney Hunter going for 24 points and seven rebounds.

The game went to overtime after the Broncos came back, with the Toreros controlling the extra period 11-4 overall.

Today serves as the rubber match and a very important one, vaulting one team to the quarterfinals in the WCC Tournament.

