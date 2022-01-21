Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall hits the road to face a Connecticut team that is getting healthier and better in the women's college basketball world.

Seton Hall (8-7) looks to take advantage of a potentially vulnerable UConn (9-4) team, who are coming off a loss to Oregon. Seton Hall has had an uneven season, but if it is able to kick Connecticut while it is down and give it its first loss in conference play, it could give them the boost it needs.

How to Watch Seton Hall at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch Seton Hall at Connecticut online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Connecticut is coming off a huge upset loss to Oregon (59-72) that ended its three-game winning streak:

In its loss to Oregon, Connecticut entered the fourth quarter down 21 points and the game was effectively over. The Huskies were outplayed all game and made it look closer than it actually was in the final period.

Freshman Caroline Ducharme finished with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists to try and carry her team back into the game, but it was not enough.

What really hurt Connecticut was 19 turnovers and shooting 16.7% from three for the game.

It was a rough night overall for Connecticut, which could be a motivator for it going forward or a low point of the season. The Huskies are still awaiting the return of star Paige Bueckers, who is starting to look better and should be on the court soon.

On the other side, Seton Hall is averaging 68.8 points per game and giving up 70.5 points to its opponents for a negative-1.7 average margin of result.

The Pirates have a star who can light up any team in Lauren Park-Lane. This season, she is putting up 18.1 points, 6.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game on 39-38-81 splits. If she can navigate the game well, this could be another huge upset in the making.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

