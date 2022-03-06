How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton in Women's Basketball

Who will advance to the semifinals in the Big East Tournament today between Seton Hall and Creighton in this women's basketball matchup?

The Big East Tournament in women’s college basketball is in the quarterfinals now with Creighton (20-8) and Seton Hall (18-11) looking to secure a spot in the semifinals. This season, the Blue Jays won both games setting up an opportunity to beat a familiar foe on their way to a potential Big East Championship.

How to Watch Big East Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: Seton Hall vs. Creighton in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The first game was a no-contest with the Blue Jays jumping out to a 26-12 lead in the first quarter and coasting to an 83-60 win early in conference play. Emma Ronsiek went for 27 points and six rebounds in the win.

It was the second game that showed how the Pirates can pull off the upset as the teams went to overtime in a high-scoring thriller.

That game was back-and-forth through four quarters and then in overtime, the offenses kept going until the Blue Jays outlasted the Pirates in the second overtime.

Rosniek went for 26 points and 13 rebounds in the second game and was the best player on the floor overall between the two teams in both games combined.

It is going to take a strong overall game for the Pirates to pull off the upset, but they have the familiarity and pushed the Blue Jays to the brink in their last game. This is a tough Blue Jays team that has a win over No. 10 Connecticut this season and is aiming for a rematch against them much later in this tournament.

