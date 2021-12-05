Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    St. John's opens Big East play against Seton Hall on Sunday.
    Author:

    The St. John's women's basketball team (3-4, 0-0) will take on Seton Hall (3-3, 0-1) on Sunday in a Big East contest.

    How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream Seton Hall at St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the second conference game for the Pirates following a 74-49 loss on Friday to UConn. The team has faced four opponents with a Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 100, going 1-3 in those contests. The lone win was an 87-77 victory over Fordham, which ranks 60th in the metric.

    The Pirates average 68.8 points per game, led by Lauren Park-Lane's 19.2 per contest. She's also averaging 6.3 assists per game, which ranks 11th in Division I.

    As for St. John's, the team is 0-2 against teams in the top 100 in HHS rating, with its best win by that metric coming against 103rd-ranked Yale, a game that St. John's won 86-68.

    The team ranks 54th in scoring offense but 303rd in scoring defense. Leilani Correa leads the Red Storm in scoring at 18.0 points per contest.

    These teams last met in March, with Seton Hall winning 59-43. It was the second win in a row for the Pirates in the series.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Seton Hall at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    arizona state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    tennessee women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    seton hall womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    virginia women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at George Washington in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    maryland women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238741
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgetown at South Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17262598
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Mississippi State

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy