The St. John's women's basketball team (3-4, 0-0) will take on Seton Hall (3-3, 0-1) on Sunday in a Big East contest.

How to Watch Seton Hall at St. John's in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Seton Hall at St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the second conference game for the Pirates following a 74-49 loss on Friday to UConn. The team has faced four opponents with a Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 100, going 1-3 in those contests. The lone win was an 87-77 victory over Fordham, which ranks 60th in the metric.

The Pirates average 68.8 points per game, led by Lauren Park-Lane's 19.2 per contest. She's also averaging 6.3 assists per game, which ranks 11th in Division I.

As for St. John's, the team is 0-2 against teams in the top 100 in HHS rating, with its best win by that metric coming against 103rd-ranked Yale, a game that St. John's won 86-68.

The team ranks 54th in scoring offense but 303rd in scoring defense. Leilani Correa leads the Red Storm in scoring at 18.0 points per contest.

These teams last met in March, with Seton Hall winning 59-43. It was the second win in a row for the Pirates in the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.