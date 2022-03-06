No. 2 seed Villanova takes on the No. 6 seed Seton Hall in women's basketball on Sunday.

No. 2 seed Villanova (22-7) will take on No. 6 seed Seton Hall (20-9) for the third time this season in the Big East Tournament semifinals on Sunday.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Seton Hall vs. Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first two matchups between the Wildcats and Pirates, the teams split the season series with both teams winning at home. Villanova held off Seton Hall by a score of 76-73 while the Pirates won on their home court with a 72-60 victory. This is the fourth time the Big East rivals will meet in the conference tournament.

Villanova reached the semifinals with a 76-52 win over St. John’s on Saturday, thanks in part to a game-high 24 points by Maddy Siegrist. Brianna Herlihy also set a career-high with 17 rebounds.

As for Seton Hall, Junior Mya Bembry drained a baseline jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining to give the Pirates a dramatic 66-65 victory over Creighton in their quarterfinals matchup.

Either Villanova or Seton Hall will take on the winner of Connecticut vs. Marquette in the Big East Tournament championship game on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply