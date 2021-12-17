Colorado puts its perfect record on the line when they host SMU on Friday night in a women's college basketball contest.

Colorado hosts SMU on Friday night and is looking to win its 10th straight game to start the year. It has been a great start to the season for the Buffaloes, but one that has gone somewhat unnoticed as they have yet to play a ranked team.

How to Watch SMU at Colorado in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

That won't change on Friday but it will soon when the Buffaloes start Pac-12 play. Colorado may not have had the toughest schedule but it has looked great in running through the teams it has played.

The Buffaloes will look to do it again on Friday when they take on an SMU team that is coming off a win against Delaware.

The win was just the Mustangs fourth of the year, but snapped a two-game losing streak. SMU is now 4-7 on the year as it has had a very up and down season.

The Mustangs haven't won two in a row yet this year but also have not lost more than two games in a row.

Friday they will look to at least change one of those trends and win their second straight and upset Colorado.

