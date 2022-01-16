How to Watch South Carolina at Arkansas in Women's College Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina (16-1) suffered its first loss of the season to Missouri on the road in a last-second thriller. Since then, the Gamecocks have run off four straight wins and will look to continue that against a quality Arkansas (11-5) squad.

How to Watch South Carolina at Arkansas today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

South Carolina recently knocked off Texas A&M by 20 points:

During this four-game winning streak, the Gamecocks have won games by 12, six, 20 and 20 points. They are making a statement to the rest of the SEC and the country that they are not going away despite slipping up against Missouri. That was the outlier moment, not the new normal.

The Razorbacks coincidentally are coming off a 10-point win over Missouri, giving them some psychological advantage heading into today’s game potentially.

On the season, the Gamecocks are averaging 71.6 points per game and giving up just 53.5 points to their opponents for an 18.1 average margin of victory.

Their defense has been terrific, only giving up over 60 points five times and over 70 just once all season. This is all coming with a schedule that had them face (at the time) N.C. State (No. 5), Oregon (No. 9), Connecticut (No. 2), Maryland (No. 8), Duke (No. 15), Stanford (No. 2), LSU (No. 13) and Kentucky (No. 21) all this season in their 17 games.

For the Razorbacks, they are averaging 76.2 points per game and giving up 61.3 points to their opponents for a 14.8 average margin of victory.

They only have two wins this season scoring between 60-70 points and the rest scoring at least 71 points, which will be a challenge with the Gamecocks' defense.

