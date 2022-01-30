How to Watch South Carolina at Florida in Women's College Basketball

South Carolina is in for a unique challenge with upset-minded Florida up next on Sunday.

No. 1 South Carolina (19-1) puts its seven-game winning streak and potentially its top spot in the country on the line against a tough Florida (15-5) team that has won five games in a row. During that winning streak for the Gators, they have knocked off No. 23 Kentucky and No. 11 LSU, leading to today’s biggest test against the best team in the country.

The Gamecocks took care of business over No. 24 Ole Miss (69-40) in their last outing to stretch their new winning streak to seven games:

Since their one-point loss to Missouri (69-70), the Gamecocks have been on a roll again, rattling off seven straight wins to complement their 12-game winning streak to start the season.

They have won their seven games by a margin of 21.4 points per game.

Aliyah Boston was relentless in their most recent win with 22 points and 12 rebounds on nine field-goal attempts. She was efficient and imposing, going 12-for-13 from the free-throw line.

On the other side, the Gators have won back-to-back games against ranked teams and five games overall.

Against No. 23 Kentucky (77-52) and No. 11 LSU (73-72) the Gators announced they are here to play in the SEC and are a threat. It doesn't get easier after today’s game with the Gamecocks, with No. 4 Tennessee up next followed by No. 15 Georgia. The SEC is a gauntlet this season, with the Gamecocks as the top of the mountain.

The Gators' offense has been very impressive over their last five games scoring 80.0 points per game for an average margin of victory of 9.4 points. Aside from the Kentucky blowout, all games have been decided by eight points or less.

