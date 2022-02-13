How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in Women's College Basketball

The game of the day in women’s basketball pits two SEC teams with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 17 Georgia facing off.

After starting the season with a 11-0 run before its first loss, No. 1 South Carolina (21-1) are back at it with their current 10 games winning streak. The Lady Gamecocks hit the road to face No. 17 Georgia (17-6), who are in the Top 25 for the first time since 2016 but risk falling out if it loses its third game in a row today to the best team in the country.

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch South Carolina at Georgia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 1 ranked Gamecocks ran their win streak to 10 straight games with a win over Kentucky (59-50):

The Lady Bulldogs climbed back into the Top 25, then lost to No. 5 Tennessee (55-63), a strong unranked Florida squad (51-54) and No. 14 LSU (67-73) in a frustrating stretch. Overall, they have 2-3 with wins over No. 24 Ole Miss (62-52) and Vanderbilt (71-56) since getting ranked again.

It is a tall order, but a win over the best team in the country today might be their only way to remain ranked next week.

This is their first game against the Gamecocks this season, having gone 0-2 against them last season in a wonky overall season for every team.

The two losses came by a combined 17 points and were not one-sided affairs.

While the Lady Bulldogs want to get back on track and get their biggest win of the season, the Gamecocks are looking to have their second 11 game winning streak of the season.

They are on cruise control winning their last 10 games by an average margin of 20.4 points per game with only five games decided by fewer than 20 points and only three decided by single-digits. This is what a dominant team looks like.

Pulling off the upset is going to be a very tall order for the Lady Bulldogs today.

Regional restrictions may apply.