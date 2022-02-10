How to Watch South Carolina at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina looks to make it 10 wins in a row over Kentucky on Thursday.

Just as fast as Missouri’s season fell apart after beating No. 1 South Carolina (21-1), the Gamecocks' season found even newer heights since the team experienced its first loss of the season.

South Carolina has won nine games in a row and looks to make it an even 10 against a perplexing Kentucky (9-10) team that was once climbing up through the Top 25. The Wildcats are now under .500 and struggling near the bottom of the conference.

How to Watch South Carolina at Kentucky today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch South Carolina at Kentucky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks cruised to a win behind another huge Aliyah Boston performance with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Alabama (83-51):

The Gamecocks started the season with a 13-game winning streak, which they can match and surpass by the season's end, but this nine-game streak has a different edge to it.

All nine wins have come over conference opponents with an average margin of victory of 20.5 points per game.

During their season-opening win streak, the Gamecocks knocked off some awesome teams in No. 2 Stanford, No. 2 (at the time) Connecticut, No. 5 N.C. State and three more ranked teams along with seven unranked teams by an average scoring margin of 19.1 points per game.

The Wildcats have had the opposite luck. After starting 8-4, they have gone 1-6, including a 54-74 loss to the Gamecocks. Kentucky was never really in the game as Boston (18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks) and Zia Cooke (19 points and three assists) controlled the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.