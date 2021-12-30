How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in Women's College Basketball

The top-ranked Gamecocks will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against Missouri on Thursday night.

The 2021-22 women's college basketball season continues forward with quite a few great games on the schedule for Thursday night. Every fan enjoys seeing big games, and this one in particular will be must-watch TV tonight. That matchup features No. 1 South Carolina hitting the road for a hard game against Missouri.

How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

No one has looked as good or dominant as the Gamecocks so far this season. As of right now, they are without a doubt the favorite to win the national championship. South Carolina comes into this game with a 12-0 record and is fresh off of a 65-61 win over No. 2 Stanford.

For the Tigers, they have opened up the year with an 11-2 record. They are the underdogs in this game but are still a very good team that is more than capable of pulling off this upset. Missouri ended up beating Illinois in its last game by a final score of 84-65.

These two teams should put on a show tonight for the viewers. It is arguably the best game of the evening. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

