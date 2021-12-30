Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top-ranked Gamecocks will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against Missouri on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 women's college basketball season continues forward with quite a few great games on the schedule for Thursday night. Every fan enjoys seeing big games, and this one in particular will be must-watch TV tonight. That matchup features No. 1 South Carolina hitting the road for a hard game against Missouri.

    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    No one has looked as good or dominant as the Gamecocks so far this season. As of right now, they are without a doubt the favorite to win the national championship. South Carolina comes into this game with a 12-0 record and is fresh off of a 65-61 win over No. 2 Stanford.

    For the Tigers, they have opened up the year with an 11-2 record. They are the underdogs in this game but are still a very good team that is more than capable of pulling off this upset. Missouri ended up beating Illinois in its last game by a final score of 84-65.

    These two teams should put on a show tonight for the viewers. It is arguably the best game of the evening. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    South Carolina at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Nets

    1 minute ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Wizards

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Magic

    1 minute ago
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    duke women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    east tennessee state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga

    1 minute ago
    Pitt Panthers
    College Football

    How to Watch the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State

    1 minute ago
    michigan basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan at UCF in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Brown at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy