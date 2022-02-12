Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina State at Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina State is hoping to turn its season around with a victory over Coppin State today.

These two teams played each other in the previous game and South Carolina State suffered a blowout loss.

How to Watch South Carolina State vs Coppin State today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch the South Carolina State vs Coppin State game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lady Bulldogs are hoping they can turn their season around and get a victory over the Eagles today. 

South Carolina State started the season 0-14 before the Lady Bulldogs won their first game. They had a three-game winning streak, but have since gone on a three-game losing streak. It's been a tumultuous season for the Lady Bulldogs.

Coppin State has won three consecutive games and five of its last seven. The Eagles have gone 5-2 in conference play this year and are at the No. 3 spot in the MEAC standings. 

They hope to continue their solid conference play today with a win over South Carolina State but it's not always easy to beat a team twice in one season, especially after beating the Lady Bulldogs just seven days ago.

Tune into Next Level Sports at 2 p.m. ET to catch all of the MEAC action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

South Carolina State vs Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_12131675
