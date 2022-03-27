South Carolina vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) in the fourth quarter in the Greensboro regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Creighton

  • The Gamecocks put up 70.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up.
  • South Carolina is 23-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
  • When Creighton allows fewer than 70.8 points, it is 15-3.
  • The Bluejays average 24.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (50.5).
  • Creighton is 20-7 when it scores more than 50.5 points.
  • South Carolina has a 27-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The Gamecocks are the nation's 58th-ranked scoring team (70.8 PPG), while the Bluejays rank 189th in points per game allowed (63.9) in the nation.
  • Creighton is the nation's 23rd-ranked offense (74.8 PPG), while South Carolina is the third-ranked defense (50.5).

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 61-51

Home

3/6/2022

Kentucky

L 64-62

Home

3/18/2022

Howard

W 79-21

Home

3/20/2022

Miami (FL)

W 49-33

Home

3/25/2022

North Carolina

W 69-61

Home

3/27/2022

Creighton

-

Home

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

DePaul

L 90-84

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-65

Home

3/18/2022

Colorado

W 84-74

Away

3/20/2022

Iowa

W 64-62

Away

3/25/2022

Iowa State

W 76-68

Away

3/27/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Regional Final: Creighton vs. South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
