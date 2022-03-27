South Carolina vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Creighton
- The Gamecocks put up 70.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up.
- South Carolina is 23-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
- When Creighton allows fewer than 70.8 points, it is 15-3.
- The Bluejays average 24.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (50.5).
- Creighton is 20-7 when it scores more than 50.5 points.
- South Carolina has a 27-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Gamecocks are the nation's 58th-ranked scoring team (70.8 PPG), while the Bluejays rank 189th in points per game allowed (63.9) in the nation.
- Creighton is the nation's 23rd-ranked offense (74.8 PPG), while South Carolina is the third-ranked defense (50.5).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 61-51
Home
3/6/2022
Kentucky
L 64-62
Home
3/18/2022
Howard
W 79-21
Home
3/20/2022
Miami (FL)
W 49-33
Home
3/25/2022
North Carolina
W 69-61
Home
3/27/2022
Creighton
-
Home
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
DePaul
L 90-84
Home
3/5/2022
Seton Hall
L 66-65
Home
3/18/2022
Colorado
W 84-74
Away
3/20/2022
Iowa
W 64-62
Away
3/25/2022
Iowa State
W 76-68
Away
3/27/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)