    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch South Carolina at Duke in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 1 South Carolina puts its perfect record on the line when it takes on Duke.
    South Carolina has clearly looked like the best women's basketball team so far this season but will get another big test on Wednesday at Duke.

    How to Watch South Carolina at Duke in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the South Carolina at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Gamecocks come into the game a perfect 10-0, which has included wins over four teams in the top 10. They have taken down No. 5 NC State, No. 9 Oregon, No. 2 UConn and, most recently, No. 8 Maryland.

    It has been an impressive start to the year for South Carolina, as the team has not shied away from playing anyone.

    Wednesday, the Gamecocks get an undefeated Duke team that is trying to prove it is ready to play with the top programs in the country.

    The Blue Devils have started the year with eight straight wins, but only one of them has come against a ranked opponent. That was a 15-point win over No. 9 Iowa on Dec. 2.

    It has been a great start for Duke, but the Blue Devils will get their biggest test of the year when they take on a loaded Gamecocks squad.

    South Carolina has proven that they belong, but Wednesday fans will learn if Duke is ready for the spotlight.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    South Carolina at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
