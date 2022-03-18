South Carolina vs. Howard: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) takes a moment before shooting a free throw against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the women s Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky won 64-62. Nas Kentucky Vs South Carolina 031

Tune in to see the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (29-2) and the No. 16 seed Howard Lady Bison (21-9) meet on Friday at 2:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on ESPN.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Howard

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Howard

The Gamecocks record 11.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Lady Bison allow (60.3).

When South Carolina puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 25-1.

When Howard allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 17-6.

The Lady Bison score an average of 65.2 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 51.7 the Gamecocks give up.

Howard has put together a 17-6 record in games it scores more than 51.7 points.

South Carolina has a 26-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.

The Gamecocks are college basketball's 53rd-ranked scoring team (71.3 PPG), while the Lady Bison allow the rank 110th in points per game (60.3) in college basketball play.

The 156th-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.2 PPG) is Howard, while the South Carolina squad ranks fourth in the nation defensively (51.7 PPG).

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Texas A&M W 89-48 Away 2/27/2022 Ole Miss W 71-57 Away 3/4/2022 Arkansas W 76-54 Home 3/5/2022 Ole Miss W 61-51 Home 3/6/2022 Kentucky L 64-62 Home 3/18/2022 Howard - Home

Howard Schedule