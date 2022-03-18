South Carolina vs. Howard: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Howard: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (29-2) and the No. 16 seed Howard Lady Bison (21-9) meet on Friday at 2:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on ESPN.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Howard
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Howard
- The Gamecocks record 11.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Lady Bison allow (60.3).
- When South Carolina puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 25-1.
- When Howard allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 17-6.
- The Lady Bison score an average of 65.2 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 51.7 the Gamecocks give up.
- Howard has put together a 17-6 record in games it scores more than 51.7 points.
- South Carolina has a 26-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Gamecocks are college basketball's 53rd-ranked scoring team (71.3 PPG), while the Lady Bison allow the rank 110th in points per game (60.3) in college basketball play.
- The 156th-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.2 PPG) is Howard, while the South Carolina squad ranks fourth in the nation defensively (51.7 PPG).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Texas A&M
W 89-48
Away
2/27/2022
Ole Miss
W 71-57
Away
3/4/2022
Arkansas
W 76-54
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 61-51
Home
3/6/2022
Kentucky
L 64-62
Home
3/18/2022
Howard
-
Home
Howard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Norfolk State
L 62-58
Away
3/9/2022
Delaware State
W 87-51
Home
3/11/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 68-54
Home
3/12/2022
Norfolk State
W 61-44
Home
3/16/2022
Incarnate Word
W 55-51
Home
3/18/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
Howard Lady Bison at South Carolina Gamecocks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)