South Carolina vs. Howard: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Howard: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) takes a moment before shooting a free throw against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the women s Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky won 64-62. Nas Kentucky Vs South Carolina 031

Tune in to see the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (29-2) and the No. 16 seed Howard Lady Bison (21-9) meet on Friday at 2:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on ESPN.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Howard

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Colonial Life Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Howard

  • The Gamecocks record 11.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Lady Bison allow (60.3).
  • When South Carolina puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 25-1.
  • When Howard allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 17-6.
  • The Lady Bison score an average of 65.2 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 51.7 the Gamecocks give up.
  • Howard has put together a 17-6 record in games it scores more than 51.7 points.
  • South Carolina has a 26-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The Gamecocks are college basketball's 53rd-ranked scoring team (71.3 PPG), while the Lady Bison allow the rank 110th in points per game (60.3) in college basketball play.
  • The 156th-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.2 PPG) is Howard, while the South Carolina squad ranks fourth in the nation defensively (51.7 PPG).

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Texas A&M

W 89-48

Away

2/27/2022

Ole Miss

W 71-57

Away

3/4/2022

Arkansas

W 76-54

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 61-51

Home

3/6/2022

Kentucky

L 64-62

Home

3/18/2022

Howard

-

Home

Howard Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Norfolk State

L 62-58

Away

3/9/2022

Delaware State

W 87-51

Home

3/11/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

W 68-54

Home

3/12/2022

Norfolk State

W 61-44

Home

3/16/2022

Incarnate Word

W 55-51

Home

3/18/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Howard Lady Bison at South Carolina Gamecocks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
