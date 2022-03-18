How to Watch South Carolina vs. Howard in Women’s NCAA First Round

The overall top-seeded South Carolina starts its journey for an NCAA Championship on Firday when it takes on Howard.

The No. 1 overall seed, South Carolina (29-2), finished the season with two losses by a total of three points. The Lady Gamecocks have steamrolled the competition in non-conference and conference play overall. That is what led them to the No. 1 overall seed with MEAC Champion, No. 16 Howard (21-9) as their first test in the NCAA tournament this year. With a win today, the Gamecocks will play either No. 8 Miami or No. 9 South Florida in the second round.

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Gamecocks lost only their second game of the season in the SEC Championship game to Kentucky heading into the NCAA tournament:

Last season, the Gamecocks lost on a last-second shot to eventual champions Stanford (65-66) and have used that as fuel to their season.

They have played in nine games decided by 10 points or fewer, going 7-2 overall in those games. This season’s Gamecocks are a dominant, veteran-led team that is motivated to cut down the nets.

Aliyah Boston has played like the best player in college basketball with 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.9 blocks plus steals per game. She has shot 54-31-78 splits throughout the season all in just 27.9 minutes per game.

Because the Gamecocks crush teams routinely, Boston is not playing heavy minutes and should be fresher than other teams stars that carry the burden of the offense, but in 32-35 minutes per game.

On the other side for the Bison, they are a grinding defensive team led on the offensive end by Destiny Howell with 12.8 points per game and Anzhane’ Hutton with 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The Bison are not a prolific offense and have zero rotation players shooting 33+% from three.

