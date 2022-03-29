South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Louisville
- The 71.1 points per game the Gamecocks average are 15.9 more points than the Cardinals give up (55.2).
- South Carolina has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 55.2 points.
- Louisville is 25-3 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Cardinals put up 21.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (50.5).
- When it scores more than 50.5 points, Louisville is 24-3.
- South Carolina's record is 27-1 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Gamecocks are at the 54th spot in the country's scoring charts (71.1 PPG), while the Cardinals allow the 17th-fewest points per game (55.2) in the nation.
- Louisville is the country's 40th-ranked offense (72.2 PPG), while South Carolina is the third-ranked defense (50.5).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Kentucky
L 64-62
Home
3/18/2022
Howard
W 79-21
Home
3/20/2022
Miami (FL)
W 49-33
Home
3/25/2022
North Carolina
W 69-61
Home
3/27/2022
Creighton
W 80-50
Home
4/1/2022
Louisville
-
Home
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Miami (FL)
L 61-59
Home
3/18/2022
Albany
W 83-51
Home
3/20/2022
Gonzaga
W 68-59
Home
3/26/2022
Tennessee
W 76-64
Home
3/28/2022
Michigan
W 62-50
Home
4/1/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
How To Watch
April
1
2022
Louisville Cardinals at South Carolina Gamecocks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
