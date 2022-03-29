South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals celebrate with the updated bracket after the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Louisville

  • Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Target Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Louisville

  • The 71.1 points per game the Gamecocks average are 15.9 more points than the Cardinals give up (55.2).
  • South Carolina has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 55.2 points.
  • Louisville is 25-3 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Cardinals put up 21.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (50.5).
  • When it scores more than 50.5 points, Louisville is 24-3.
  • South Carolina's record is 27-1 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Gamecocks are at the 54th spot in the country's scoring charts (71.1 PPG), while the Cardinals allow the 17th-fewest points per game (55.2) in the nation.
  • Louisville is the country's 40th-ranked offense (72.2 PPG), while South Carolina is the third-ranked defense (50.5).

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Kentucky

L 64-62

Home

3/18/2022

Howard

W 79-21

Home

3/20/2022

Miami (FL)

W 49-33

Home

3/25/2022

North Carolina

W 69-61

Home

3/27/2022

Creighton

W 80-50

Home

4/1/2022

Louisville

-

Home

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Miami (FL)

L 61-59

Home

3/18/2022

Albany

W 83-51

Home

3/20/2022

Gonzaga

W 68-59

Home

3/26/2022

Tennessee

W 76-64

Home

3/28/2022

Michigan

W 62-50

Home

4/1/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Louisville Cardinals at South Carolina Gamecocks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

