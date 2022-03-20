How to Watch South Carolina vs. Miami (FL): Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Miami (FL)
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Miami (FL)
- The Gamecocks put up 71.5 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 57.0 the Hurricanes give up.
- South Carolina has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 57.0 points.
- Miami (FL) has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Hurricanes' 59.9 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 50.7 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
- South Carolina is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.9 points.
- The Gamecocks are at the 51st spot in college basketball's scoring charts (71.5 PPG), while the Hurricanes allow the 45th-fewest points per game (57.0) in the country.
- The 265th-ranked scoring college basketball team (59.9 PPG) is Miami (FL), while the South Carolina squad ranks third in the country defensively (50.7 PPG).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Ole Miss
W 71-57
Away
3/4/2022
Arkansas
W 76-54
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 61-51
Home
3/6/2022
Kentucky
L 64-62
Home
3/18/2022
Howard
W 79-21
Home
3/20/2022
Miami (FL)
-
Home
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Duke
W 61-55
Home
3/4/2022
Louisville
W 61-59
Away
3/5/2022
Notre Dame
W 57-54
Away
3/6/2022
NC State
L 60-47
Away
3/18/2022
South Florida
W 78-66
Home
3/20/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
