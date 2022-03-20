Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Miami (FL): Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrates their win over the Howard Lady Bison at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Miami (FL)

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Colonial Life Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Miami (FL)

  • The Gamecocks put up 71.5 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 57.0 the Hurricanes give up.
  • South Carolina has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 57.0 points.
  • Miami (FL) has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Hurricanes' 59.9 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 50.7 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
  • South Carolina is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks are at the 51st spot in college basketball's scoring charts (71.5 PPG), while the Hurricanes allow the 45th-fewest points per game (57.0) in the country.
  • The 265th-ranked scoring college basketball team (59.9 PPG) is Miami (FL), while the South Carolina squad ranks third in the country defensively (50.7 PPG).

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Ole Miss

W 71-57

Away

3/4/2022

Arkansas

W 76-54

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 61-51

Home

3/6/2022

Kentucky

L 64-62

Home

3/18/2022

Howard

W 79-21

Home

3/20/2022

Miami (FL)

-

Home

Miami (FL) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Duke

W 61-55

Home

3/4/2022

Louisville

W 61-59

Away

3/5/2022

Notre Dame

W 57-54

Away

3/6/2022

NC State

L 60-47

Away

3/18/2022

South Florida

W 78-66

Home

3/20/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Carolina Gamecocks

TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

