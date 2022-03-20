How to Watch South Carolina vs. Miami NCAA Women's Tournament Second Round

The top overall seed South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Miami Hurricanes in the second round today.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament went exactly to plan for No. 1 seeded South Carolina (30-2), as it took care of No. 16 Howard (21-10) in a 58-point blowout. In the game, they gave up two points in each of the first two periods and eight points overall in three quarters really displaying their dominance as a team. In the second round, they take on No. 8 seeded Miami (21-12), with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16 and playing either No. 4 Arizona or No. 5 North Carolina.

How to Watch Second Round: South Carolina vs Miami in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WSYR - Syracuse)

No starter needed to play more than 21 minutes and 13 players made at least one field goal in the Gamecocks' masterful win:

Potential player of the year Aliyah Boston went for 10 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 18 minutes played. She was not needed for a classic crushing game, but in her short amount of time on the court, she let the NCAA Tournament know she is one of the best players in the world.

On the other side for the Hurricanes, they came out with a great first quarter (24-11) against No. 9 seeded South Florida leading to a 78-66 win.

They had five players in double figures led by Karla Erjavec with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

As a team, they shot 8-for-22 from three and took care of the ball with only 12 turnovers as a team. They are going to need to play a perfect game to beat the Gamecocks, who have only two losses this season by a total of three points.

