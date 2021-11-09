How to Watch South Carolina at N.C. State

A pair of top five teams meet to start the NCAA women's basketball season.

The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team will go on the road Tuesday to open its season against No. 5 N.C. State.

How to Watch South Carolina at NC State today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch South Carolina at NC State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks enter this season with championship aspirations. The team returns most of last year's Final Four team, which lost by one in the semifinals against eventual champion Stanford.

That includes Aliyah Boston, the team's 6-foot-5 center who has a good argument for being the country's best big after averaging 13.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game last year. She was named the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year.

The team also returns talented guards Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke, plus it brings in the country's best recruiting class.

N.C. State also has one of the elite centers in college basketball in Elissa Cunane.

Cunane averaged 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds last year. She's also able to extend her game out to the perimeter, shooting 38.7% from three-point range last season on 1.3 attempts per game.

Like South Carolina, the Wolfpack have a lot of strong pieces around their star, including sophomore guard Diamond Johnson, who averaged 17.6 points per game at Rutgers last season.

These teams last played in December. N.C. State came away with the 54–46 win. It was the first time the teams had played since 2011.

Regional restrictions may apply.