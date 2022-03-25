Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. North Carolina: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes at Colonial Life Arena to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch South Carolina vs. North Carolina

  • Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. North Carolina

  • The Gamecocks score 70.8 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels give up.
  • South Carolina has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
  • North Carolina has a 21-4 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 73.5 points per game, 23.3 more points than the 50.2 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.2 points, North Carolina is 23-3.
  • South Carolina's record is 27-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Gamecocks are at the 58th spot in the nation's scoring charts (70.8 PPG), while the Tar Heels allow the 19th-fewest points per game (55.3) in the nation.
  • North Carolina's squad is currently the 31st-ranked scoring team in college basketball (73.5 PPG), while South Carolina's team is third in points allowed per game (50.2).

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Arkansas

W 76-54

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 61-51

Home

3/6/2022

Kentucky

L 64-62

Home

3/18/2022

Howard

W 79-21

Home

3/20/2022

Miami (FL)

W 49-33

Home

3/25/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Virginia

W 68-57

Away

2/27/2022

Duke

W 74-46

Home

3/4/2022

Virginia Tech

L 87-80

Home

3/19/2022

SFA

W 79-66

Home

3/21/2022

Arizona

W 63-45

Away

3/25/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Regional Semifinal: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


