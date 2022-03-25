How to Watch South Carolina vs. North Carolina: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. North Carolina
- The Gamecocks score 70.8 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels give up.
- South Carolina has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
- North Carolina has a 21-4 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 73.5 points per game, 23.3 more points than the 50.2 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.2 points, North Carolina is 23-3.
- South Carolina's record is 27-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Gamecocks are at the 58th spot in the nation's scoring charts (70.8 PPG), while the Tar Heels allow the 19th-fewest points per game (55.3) in the nation.
- North Carolina's squad is currently the 31st-ranked scoring team in college basketball (73.5 PPG), while South Carolina's team is third in points allowed per game (50.2).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Arkansas
W 76-54
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 61-51
Home
3/6/2022
Kentucky
L 64-62
Home
3/18/2022
Howard
W 79-21
Home
3/20/2022
Miami (FL)
W 49-33
Home
3/25/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Virginia
W 68-57
Away
2/27/2022
Duke
W 74-46
Home
3/4/2022
Virginia Tech
L 87-80
Home
3/19/2022
SFA
W 79-66
Home
3/21/2022
Arizona
W 63-45
Away
3/25/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
