Can South Dakota keep it close against No. 1 South Carolina when the two programs meet?

The No. 1 team in the nation, South Carolina (1-0), will travel to Sioux Falls on Friday to face South Dakota (0-1), one of the best mid-majors in the country.

How to Watch South Carolina at South Dakota in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Watch South Carolina at South Dakota online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks opened the year with a 66-57 road win over No. 5 NC State. Star center Aliyah Boston only had eight points in the win, but she blocked five shots and helped anchor a defense that held the Wolfpack to 41.4% shooting and kept Elissa Cunane in check.

Guard play propelled SC, as Zia Cooke had 17 points and Destanni Henderson chipped in 14.

As for South Dakota, it opened the year with a two-point loss to a competitive Oklahoma team.

Hannah Sjerven, the star big for the Coyotes, scored 18 points, but seven of those came from the foul line, where she made just half of her attempts. She was 5-for-9 from the field and added 13 rebounds and six blocks.

Liv Korngable led the team in scoring with 22 points.

This is the third season in a row these teams have played, with South Carolina winning both times. Most recently, the Gamecocks had an 81-71 victory last November, with Boston being held to 5-for-14 shooting.

Regional restrictions may apply.