How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Gamecocks look to sweep the season series with the Aggies today.

This season top-ranked South Carolina (25-1) has been able to overcome every test and challenge on the schedule (outside of Missouri) to set itself up as the No. 1 overall seed in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. 

The Gamecocks have Texas A&M (14-12) up next, a team they beat by 20 points earlier this season. Aliyah Boston and her South Carolina squad might be unstoppable this season.

How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks are coming off another double-digit win this season, knocking off No. 12 Tennessee (67-53) in a one-sided game:

In their first game this season, the Gamecocks won 65-45 in another flex by the team as they controlled the pace from start to finish.

Boston went for 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in what is becoming a routine stat line for the potential Player of the Year in women’s college basketball. That was the junior’s 20th double-double, her eighth game with 15+ rebounds and her 13th game with 3+ blocks of the season.

In the first game, the Gamecocks also held the Aggies to 13 points or fewer in every period, imposing their defensive strength and then running away with the game in the third quarter.

The Aggies shot 29% from the field and 22% from three for the game, never getting clean looks and having to fight for every point.

Tonight should be no different for the Gamecocks, as they are rolling with 13 wins in a row.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

South Carolina at Texas A&M in Women’s Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
