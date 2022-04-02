How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (34-2) and the UConn Huskies (30-5) will battle for a national championship title. Watch on Sunday at 8:00 PM on ESPN from Target Center.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. UConn
- The Gamecocks score 71.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 54.7 the Huskies give up.
- When South Carolina scores more than 54.7 points, it is 27-1.
- UConn has a 20-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Huskies put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 50.7 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- UConn is 22-4 when it scores more than 50.7 points.
- South Carolina's record is 27-1 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Gamecocks are at the 54th spot in the nation's scoring charts (71.1 PPG), while the Huskies allow the 15th-fewest points per game (54.7) in the nation.
- The 23rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (74.5 PPG) is UConn, while the South Carolina squad ranks third in the country defensively (50.7 PPG).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Howard
W 79-21
Home
3/20/2022
Miami (FL)
W 49-33
Home
3/25/2022
North Carolina
W 69-61
Home
3/27/2022
Creighton
W 80-50
Home
4/1/2022
Louisville
W 72-59
Home
4/3/2022
UConn
-
Home
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Mercer
W 83-38
Home
3/21/2022
UCF
W 52-47
Home
3/26/2022
Indiana
W 75-58
Home
3/28/2022
NC State
W 91-87
Away
4/1/2022
Stanford
W 63-58
Away
4/3/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
How To Watch
April
3
2022
UConn Huskies at South Carolina Gamecocks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)