How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma reacts to fans in the stands after defeating the Stanford Cardinal in the Final Four semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (34-2) and the UConn Huskies (30-5) will battle for a national championship title. Watch on Sunday at 8:00 PM on ESPN from Target Center.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Target Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. UConn

  • The Gamecocks score 71.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 54.7 the Huskies give up.
  • When South Carolina scores more than 54.7 points, it is 27-1.
  • UConn has a 20-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Huskies put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 50.7 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • UConn is 22-4 when it scores more than 50.7 points.
  • South Carolina's record is 27-1 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Gamecocks are at the 54th spot in the nation's scoring charts (71.1 PPG), while the Huskies allow the 15th-fewest points per game (54.7) in the nation.
  • The 23rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (74.5 PPG) is UConn, while the South Carolina squad ranks third in the country defensively (50.7 PPG).

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Howard

W 79-21

Home

3/20/2022

Miami (FL)

W 49-33

Home

3/25/2022

North Carolina

W 69-61

Home

3/27/2022

Creighton

W 80-50

Home

4/1/2022

Louisville

W 72-59

Home

4/3/2022

UConn

-

Home

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Mercer

W 83-38

Home

3/21/2022

UCF

W 52-47

Home

3/26/2022

Indiana

W 75-58

Home

3/28/2022

NC State

W 91-87

Away

4/1/2022

Stanford

W 63-58

Away

4/3/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

UConn Huskies at South Carolina Gamecocks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
