Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two women's college basketball teams meet Monday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
    Author:

    The Battle 4 Atlantis will conclude Monday with the top two women's basketball teams in the country facing off in No. 1 South Carolina (5–0) and No. 2 UConn (3–0). The two programs have another meeting set for late January in Columbia.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream South Carolina vs. UConn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    South Carolina moved to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis after defeating No. 9 Oregon on Sunday, with Zia Cooke leading the Gamecocks with 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

    Aliyah Boston, arguably the best center in the country, had 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. She blocked two shots and was a big part of how the Gamecocks held the Ducks below 40% from the field in the second and fourth quarters.

    South Carolina is now 2–0 when playing top 10 teams after beating No. 5 NC State 66–57 in the opener.

    UConn won a close one against No. 23 South Florida, winning 60–53 on Sunday. That followed an 88–58 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

    In the victory over USF, Paige Bueckers scored a team-high 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting while freshman Azzi Fudd scored 18 off the bench and went 6-for-9 from deep. Fudd adds another dimension to this Huskies offense.

    These teams played last February, with UConn winning 63–59 in overtime. Bueckers had 31 for UConn, while Boston put up 17 points and 10 boards in the loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    South Carolina vs. UConn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UConn Huskies
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn

    7 minutes ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs UNLV

    8 hours ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    12 hours ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16947929
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan

    14 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    14 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    14 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    14 hours ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy