The top two women's college basketball teams meet Monday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Battle 4 Atlantis will conclude Monday with the top two women's basketball teams in the country facing off in No. 1 South Carolina (5–0) and No. 2 UConn (3–0). The two programs have another meeting set for late January in Columbia.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

South Carolina moved to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis after defeating No. 9 Oregon on Sunday, with Zia Cooke leading the Gamecocks with 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Aliyah Boston, arguably the best center in the country, had 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. She blocked two shots and was a big part of how the Gamecocks held the Ducks below 40% from the field in the second and fourth quarters.

South Carolina is now 2–0 when playing top 10 teams after beating No. 5 NC State 66–57 in the opener.

UConn won a close one against No. 23 South Florida, winning 60–53 on Sunday. That followed an 88–58 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

In the victory over USF, Paige Bueckers scored a team-high 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting while freshman Azzi Fudd scored 18 off the bench and went 6-for-9 from deep. Fudd adds another dimension to this Huskies offense.

These teams played last February, with UConn winning 63–59 in overtime. Bueckers had 31 for UConn, while Boston put up 17 points and 10 boards in the loss.

