How to Watch South Dakota vs Michigan in Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16: South Dakota vs Michigan in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Dakota will look to pull off its third straight upset on Saturday evening when it battles Michigan in the Sweet 16

South Dakota has been the biggest surprise in the tournament so far this year. The Coyotes are one of just two double-digit seeds left, but their upset of Baylor is the biggest of the tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16 South Dakota vs Michigan in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the South Dakota vs Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They not only upset the Bears, but they also dominated them in the 61-47 upset win. It came a game after they did much of the same to No. 7 Ole Miss in the first round.

They have now won 11 straight games and will look to get yet another upset win against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday evening.

The Wolverines' historic season continued when they beat Villanova 64-49 in the second round. It took until the fourth quarter for them to pull away, but their defense was great in the win.

It is the second straight Sweet 16 appearance for Michigan after it had never made it before.

Michigan has had its best season ever this year and Saturday the Wolverines will look to extend it against an upset-minded South Dakota team.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

NCAA Sweet 16: South Dakota vs Michigan in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
