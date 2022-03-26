How to Watch South Dakota vs Michigan in Women's College Basketball

South Dakota will look to pull off its third straight upset on Saturday evening when it battles Michigan in the Sweet 16

South Dakota has been the biggest surprise in the tournament so far this year. The Coyotes are one of just two double-digit seeds left, but their upset of Baylor is the biggest of the tournament.

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They not only upset the Bears, but they also dominated them in the 61-47 upset win. It came a game after they did much of the same to No. 7 Ole Miss in the first round.

They have now won 11 straight games and will look to get yet another upset win against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday evening.

The Wolverines' historic season continued when they beat Villanova 64-49 in the second round. It took until the fourth quarter for them to pull away, but their defense was great in the win.

It is the second straight Sweet 16 appearance for Michigan after it had never made it before.

Michigan has had its best season ever this year and Saturday the Wolverines will look to extend it against an upset-minded South Dakota team.

