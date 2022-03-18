How to Watch South Dakota vs Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA First Round: South Dakota vs Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 10 South Dakota looks to take down No. 7 Ole Miss on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA tournament

South Dakota started the year just 2-4 and that is when the Coyotes started their incredible run.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round South Dakota vs Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the South Dakota vs Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They won 25 of their last 26 games and ran through the Summit League Tournament to clinch an automatic bid into the tournament. 

The Coyotes won the regular-season title by going 17-1 and left no doubt who was the best team in the league when they beat South Dakota State 56-45 in the championship game.

Friday they will look to show they can do it against an SEC team when they take on Ole Miss in the first round.

The Rebels come into the tournament winners of five of their last seven. The two losses during that time were both against No. 1 South Carolina.

The last loss to the Gamecocks was in the semifinals of the SEC tournament, but they still finished 23-8 on the year to grab a seven seed in the tournament.

Ole Miss is the bigger name in this matchup and may be the favorite but they are going to have to play well if they expect to escape the first round with a win against a good South Dakota team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

NCAA First Round South Dakota vs Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
ole miss women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Dakota vs Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Colorado vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Brea Beal (12) and forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrate after a win against the Ole Miss Rebels at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Ole Miss vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17900896
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB Spring Training

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
New York Yankees
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates:

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers

By Ben Macaluso26 minutes ago
USATSI_17915763
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Rays vs. Red Sox in MLB Spring Training

By Evan Lazar26 minutes ago
Drew Timme points up during Gonzaga’s March Madness game against Georgia State.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis

By Dan Lyons26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy