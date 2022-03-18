How to Watch South Dakota vs Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball

No. 10 South Dakota looks to take down No. 7 Ole Miss on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA tournament

South Dakota started the year just 2-4 and that is when the Coyotes started their incredible run.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round South Dakota vs Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the South Dakota vs Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They won 25 of their last 26 games and ran through the Summit League Tournament to clinch an automatic bid into the tournament.

The Coyotes won the regular-season title by going 17-1 and left no doubt who was the best team in the league when they beat South Dakota State 56-45 in the championship game.

Friday they will look to show they can do it against an SEC team when they take on Ole Miss in the first round.

The Rebels come into the tournament winners of five of their last seven. The two losses during that time were both against No. 1 South Carolina.

The last loss to the Gamecocks was in the semifinals of the SEC tournament, but they still finished 23-8 on the year to grab a seven seed in the tournament.

Ole Miss is the bigger name in this matchup and may be the favorite but they are going to have to play well if they expect to escape the first round with a win against a good South Dakota team.

Regional restrictions may apply.