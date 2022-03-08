How to Watch South Dakota vs South Dakota State in Women's College Basketball

South Dakota State and South Dakota will face on Tuesday, with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line in the Summit League title game.

How to Watch Summit League Tournament, Championship: South Dakota vs South Dakota State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

South Dakota is in a weird spot. At 26-5, the team is in a better spot than the No. 1 seed, South Dakota State, when it comes to still making the tournament as an at-large seed, but the easiest way to guarantee this team keeps playing is to win.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits are 23-8 and won the regular-season title in the Summit, but had a few more non-conference hiccups.

The last meeting of these teams was on Feb. 5, with South Dakota State winning 75-65.

The Jackrabbits were led by a pair of 16-point performances, with Paige Meyer also adding six rebounds and five assists while Tori Nelson added four boards. Tylee Irwin scored 14.

On the losing side, South Dakota got 21 points and 16 rebounds from Hannah Sjerven, with Chloe Lamb also adding 16 points and three assists.

