South Florida (15-5) heads west to Texas on Sunday to take on Houston (9-10) in a game that was expected before the season to feature two of the top teams in the American.

How to Watch South Florida at Houston in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

That hasn't been the case though, as Houston has lost five in a row to fall to 2-5 in conference play. The losses have been close, but the team is still losing games that it should have won, like last week's 57-53 defeat against Memphis. Houston's Laila Blair struggled from the floor, going just 2-for-12 on her way to 10 points and six rebounds.

South Florida remains the class of the conference, sitting at 5-1 in conference play with three wins in a row.

The team defeated SMU on Wednesday, winning 62-56 behind 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting from Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam, who also pulled down 12 boards. Bethy Mununga had 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and two blocks.

The Cougars won the last meeting of these teams 67-49, ending a four-game win streak in the series for South Florida.

