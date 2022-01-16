How to Watch South Florida at UCF in Women's College Basketball

Two top American conference teams meet in women's basketball on Sunday as South Florida visits UCF.

No. 24 South Florida (12-4) will head on the road on Sunday to take on UCF (11-2) in an AAC women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch South Florida at UCF today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch South Florida at UCF online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulls enter this game on a three-game winning streak and with a 2-0 conference mark, with wins over Cincinnati and Tulane so far.

The team has played a tough schedule, with three games against teams with a top 10 Her Hoop Stats rating. The team is 1-2 in those games and scored a huge victory earlier this season against defending champions Stanford. The team has also beaten Oregon and West Virginia.

South Florida has the 18th-best scoring defense in the country.

On the other side of the floor is UCF, which has won three games in a row, beating Tulane, ECU and Houston to move to 3-0 in conference play.

UCF's two losses this year came against ranked teams, as it has lost to Tennessee and Iowa. The team ranks second in scoring defense this year, allowing 48.5 points per game.

The Knights play at one of the slowest paces in the country, ranking 328th. But South Florida is even slower, ranking 349th in pace. Expect a very defensive-minded game between these teams. The last meeting in March saw South Florida win 64-54.

