How to Watch South Florida vs Miami in Women’s Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Round: South Florida vs Miami in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The South Florida Bulls and the Miami Hurricanes meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The first round of action in the Greensboro region pits No. 8 Miami (20-12) from the ACC against No. 9 South Florida (24-8) from the American Conference. The winner gets a likely date with No. 1 overall seeded South Carolina, but this game needs to happen first. All season the Bulls have been tested with non-conference games and conference games alike to prepare for this moment.

How to Watch First Round: South Florida vs Miami in Women's Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch First Round: South Florida vs Miami in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulls played a tough overall schedule including a win over No. 2 Connecticut this season (57-54):

During non-conference play the Bulls took on No. 16 Tennessee (49-52), Syracuse (77-53), No. 2 Connecticut (53-60), No. 9 Oregon (71-62) and the No. 2 ranked Huskies (57-54) going 3-2 in a stretch that resembles a mini-NCAA Tournament.

They are a battle-tested team that is ready for the Hurricanes and whatever comes next if they are able to advance today.

Elena Tsineke is leading the way this season with 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game pacing the offense with Bethy Mununga controlling the inside with 10.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 steals plus blocks per game.

The Bulls grind it out on the glass and on defense mostly, struggle to shoot a high percentage from three and will need to make the game ugly to win in March.

On the other side for the Hurricanes they went 10-8 in a rough ACC this season with wins over No. 16 Georgia Tech (twice), No. 4 Louisville and No. 20 Notre Dame.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: South Florida vs Miami in Women's Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0015585585h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina31 seconds ago
South Florida Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida vs Miami in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; The UCF Knights celebrate punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after defeating the South Florida Bulls in the American Conference Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA Championships in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas36 minutes ago
lewis hamilton formula 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2

By Steve Benko55 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Randolph vs. Gibraltar

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
WEEK 4
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
USATSI_17011508
Formula 1

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Quinn Roberts3 hours ago
USATSI_12222438
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy