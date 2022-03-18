How to Watch South Florida vs Miami in Women’s Basketball

The South Florida Bulls and the Miami Hurricanes meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The first round of action in the Greensboro region pits No. 8 Miami (20-12) from the ACC against No. 9 South Florida (24-8) from the American Conference. The winner gets a likely date with No. 1 overall seeded South Carolina, but this game needs to happen first. All season the Bulls have been tested with non-conference games and conference games alike to prepare for this moment.

How to Watch First Round: South Florida vs Miami in Women's Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bulls played a tough overall schedule including a win over No. 2 Connecticut this season (57-54):

During non-conference play the Bulls took on No. 16 Tennessee (49-52), Syracuse (77-53), No. 2 Connecticut (53-60), No. 9 Oregon (71-62) and the No. 2 ranked Huskies (57-54) going 3-2 in a stretch that resembles a mini-NCAA Tournament.

They are a battle-tested team that is ready for the Hurricanes and whatever comes next if they are able to advance today.

Elena Tsineke is leading the way this season with 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game pacing the offense with Bethy Mununga controlling the inside with 10.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 steals plus blocks per game.

The Bulls grind it out on the glass and on defense mostly, struggle to shoot a high percentage from three and will need to make the game ugly to win in March.

On the other side for the Hurricanes they went 10-8 in a rough ACC this season with wins over No. 16 Georgia Tech (twice), No. 4 Louisville and No. 20 Notre Dame.

