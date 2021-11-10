How to Watch Southern Illinois Salukis at Tennessee Volunteers in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tennessee starts its third season under Kellie Harper looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament and build off a very successful first two years.
How to Watch Southern Illinois at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (Local)
Live stream the Southern Illinois at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Volunteers have not made it past the second round in the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season, but the team has the potential to make a deep run this year.
It starts on Wednesday when Tennessee takes on a Southern Illinois team looking to bounce back after a tough 9-16 season last year.
The Salukis stumbled in the COVID-19-shortened season and are trying to get back to the form they had a couple of years ago when they finished above .500.
It is going to be a tough start for the Salukis, as they take on a Tennessee team ranked 15th in the country.
The Volunteers are a huge favorite in this one but will need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their trip to UCF on Friday.
Regional restrictions may apply.