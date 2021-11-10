Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Southern Illinois Salukis at Tennessee Volunteers in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tennessee opens its season when it hosts Southern Illinois on Wednesday evening.
    Author:

    Tennessee starts its third season under Kellie Harper looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament and build off a very successful first two years.

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Southern Illinois at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Volunteers have not made it past the second round in the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season, but the team has the potential to make a deep run this year.

    It starts on Wednesday when Tennessee takes on a Southern Illinois team looking to bounce back after a tough 9-16 season last year.

    The Salukis stumbled in the COVID-19-shortened season and are trying to get back to the form they had a couple of years ago when they finished above .500.

    It is going to be a tough start for the Salukis, as they take on a Tennessee team ranked 15th in the country.

    The Volunteers are a huge favorite in this one but will need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their trip to UCF on Friday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Southern Illinois Salukis at Tennessee Volunteers in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17122391
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
