How to Watch St. Bonaventure at George Mason in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Bonaventure and George Mason are a combined 0-9 in conference play, but one team will finally break through on Sunday.

It's been a rough start to Atlantic 10 play for St. Bonaventure (8-8) and George Mason (6-10), as neither team has a conference win yet. That changes on Sunday as the two schools face off.

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream St. Bonaventure at George Mason on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

George Mason enters this game 0-4 in conference and is on a seven-game losing streak after starting the year 6-3. After beating SEC program Florida back on Dec. 1, it looked like the Patriots had a chance to be a solid team this year, but it hasn't happened. Notably, the team is just 1-6 at home, including Friday's 63-53 loss to La Salle.

Amaya Scott leads the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game.

The Bonnies are in a similar boat. 8-3 at one point, the team has lost five in a row, most recently falling 77-70 on Friday against Saint Joseph's. The team has lost two of its last three games by a single possession: 50-47 against Davidson and 77-75 against Saint Louis.

St. Bonaventure won the last meeting of these teams in February 72-62, its fourth straight win in the series.

