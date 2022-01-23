How to Watch St. Bonaventure at George Mason in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
It's been a rough start to Atlantic 10 play for St. Bonaventure (8-8) and George Mason (6-10), as neither team has a conference win yet. That changes on Sunday as the two schools face off.
Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBSSN
Live Stream: You can stream St. Bonaventure at George Mason on fuboTV
George Mason enters this game 0-4 in conference and is on a seven-game losing streak after starting the year 6-3. After beating SEC program Florida back on Dec. 1, it looked like the Patriots had a chance to be a solid team this year, but it hasn't happened. Notably, the team is just 1-6 at home, including Friday's 63-53 loss to La Salle.
Amaya Scott leads the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game.
The Bonnies are in a similar boat. 8-3 at one point, the team has lost five in a row, most recently falling 77-70 on Friday against Saint Joseph's. The team has lost two of its last three games by a single possession: 50-47 against Davidson and 77-75 against Saint Louis.
St. Bonaventure won the last meeting of these teams in February 72-62, its fourth straight win in the series.
