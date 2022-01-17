Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Francis Brooklyn takes on LIU on Monday in a women's college basketball contest.

St. Francis Brooklyn (7-6) will go on the road on Monday to take on LIU (1-12) in an NEC conference women's basketball contest.

How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live Stream St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LIU is coming off of its first win of the season, beating Central Connecticut State 62-51. The team ranks near the bottom of Division I in most categories, sitting 316th in points per game and 264th in points allowed per game. The team played a relatively tough schedule so far, with eight games already against teams with a top 200 Her Hoop Stats rating.

St. Francis has won three games in a row and is undefeated in the conference games that it has actually played, though it has two conference losses that came via forfeit. The team defeated Wagner 62-55 on Saturday, with Alyssa Fisher scoring a team-high 13 points in the victory.

These teams last played in January 2021, with St. Francis emerging victorious 66-53. The Terriers defense held the Sharks to single-digit scoring in two of the four quarters of that game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

46 seconds ago
Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri

46 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU in Women's College Basketball

46 seconds ago
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Dartmouth

46 seconds ago
loyola marymount
College Basketball

How to Watch Portland at Loyola Marymount

46 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler (right) shoots over Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Northeastern

46 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

1 hour ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy