St. Francis Brooklyn (7-6) will go on the road on Monday to take on LIU (1-12) in an NEC conference women's basketball contest.

How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

LIU is coming off of its first win of the season, beating Central Connecticut State 62-51. The team ranks near the bottom of Division I in most categories, sitting 316th in points per game and 264th in points allowed per game. The team played a relatively tough schedule so far, with eight games already against teams with a top 200 Her Hoop Stats rating.

St. Francis has won three games in a row and is undefeated in the conference games that it has actually played, though it has two conference losses that came via forfeit. The team defeated Wagner 62-55 on Saturday, with Alyssa Fisher scoring a team-high 13 points in the victory.

These teams last played in January 2021, with St. Francis emerging victorious 66-53. The Terriers defense held the Sharks to single-digit scoring in two of the four quarters of that game.

