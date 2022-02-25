Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Connecticut Huskies welcome Paige Bueckers back today against St. John’s.

Here we go, No. 7 Connecticut (20-5) welcome back the reigning National Player of the Year to a roster that has not only held their heads above water, but have maintained a Final Four pace to their season without Paige Bueckers on the roster. They take on St. John’s (11-16) in Bueckers return, who are looking to play spoiler.

How to Watch St. John's at Connecticut today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch St. John's at Connecticut online with fuboTV:

Paige Bueckers is back after playing just six games this season. She is the reigning National Player of the Year:

Last season Bueckers averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game on 52-46-87 splits as a freshman to win Player of the Year. She has only played six games this season and is potentially going to be the tipping point to the Huskies being the title favorites.

This season in six games she has averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals on 56-31-77 splits before the injury.

The Huskies add that level of production, playmaking and gravity to the roster with just two games left on the calendar before the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Before her injury, the Huskies were 5-1 with Bueckers, only losing to No. 1 South Carolina (57-73) with her on the roster. They won two games against ranked teams with her and overall looked like one of the best teams in the country before the injury.

How are the Huskies going to look with Bueckers back in the line-up today?

How To Watch

February
25
2022

St. John's at Connecticut in Women's Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
