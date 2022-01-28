Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's vs DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. John's will be facing a DePaul team that has been one of the best teams in the Big East Conference.

DePaul has been one of the best teams in the Big East overall but the Blue Demons are coming off a loss to the No. 8 ranked UConn Huskies.

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs DePaul Blue Demons today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch the St. John's vs DePaul game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. John's has struggled significantly in Big East play thus far. The Red Storm are also trying to avoid getting swept by DePaul this year after losing a high-scoring 107-93 game against the Blue Demons in December.

The Red Storm are currently 2-6 in conference play and were on an eight-game losing streak before their last game where they beat Georgetown.

Even though the Blue Demons are favored in this game against the Red Storm, Big East basketball is always competitive. DePaul has one of the best scoring offenses in the country and scored over 100 points in seven of its games this year.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. tonight to watch the Red Storm take on DePaul as the Blue Demons hope to avoid losing two-straight games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

