How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

Stanford comes in ranked No.2 in the country, while Colorado is looking to continue its undefeated start in women's college basketball.

This season, Stanford (11-3) looks like one of the most complete teams in the country and in a position to compete for a national championship. However, the Pac-12 is going to present a huge challenge with undefeated Colorado (13-0) looking for a season-defining win.

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

The Cardinal won their last game of the season against Gonzaga behind Cameron Brink’s huge double-double (14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks):

Aside from Stanford vs. Arizona, this is the clash in the Pac-12 that is most needed right now and the one to watch. The Cardinal are one of the best teams in the country and coming on strong, while the Buffaloes are the surprise team of the season.

This season, the Cardinals are averaging 72.9 points per game and giving up 57.1 points to opponents.

They are getting contributions from four scorers in double-figures, led by Cameron Brink with 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Haley Jones (12.5 points and 8.1 rebounds), Lexie Hull (11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds) and Hannah Jump (10.8 points per game) are pacing the offense as well.

For the Buffaloes this season, they are fairly similar with 71.3 points per game and giving up only 52.1 points to their opponents. Mya Hollingshed is leading the way with 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals plus blocks per game on 45-44-73 splits.

The Buffaloes are for real this season and the Cardinal are the biggest test of all.

