How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

The Stanford Cardinal look to get a second win this season against the Oregon State Beavers.

This season No. 2 Stanford has looked like a team ready for another deep run into the NCAA Tournament, especially in conference play. They take on Oregon State (12-9) for the second time this year after a crushing 23 point win just a few weeks ago. The Cardinal are on a 13 game win streak currently with four games left on the calendar, only one true challenger in those four teams and the opportunity to enter the conference tournament with 17 straight wins.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The Cardinal won their second game against Colorado in their last outing, their fifth straight win by at least 17+ points (and 13th win in a row):

In their first game this season, the Cardinal finished with five players in double figures, including three off the bench. Hannah Jump led the way for the bench unit with 19 points and 4 rebounds, going 5-12 from three.

Francesca Belibi was the team's second-leading scorer with 16 points and 5 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen added 10 points and 3 rebounds.

The Cardinal jumped all over the Beavers with a 45-18 run between the second and third quarter, holding them to single-digit scoring each quarter.

This Cardinal team has 5-6 players that lead them in scoring on any given night, overwhelming opponents with balance and talent.

Cameron Brink (12 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds) and Lexie Hull (11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals) normally lead the way, but were in more complementary roles against the Beavers. They are capable of combining for 30+ points every game and should lead the way today.

