Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stanford Cardinal look to get a second win this season against the Oregon State Beavers.

This season No. 2 Stanford has looked like a team ready for another deep run into the NCAA Tournament, especially in conference play. They take on Oregon State (12-9) for the second time this year after a crushing 23 point win just a few weeks ago. The Cardinal are on a 13 game win streak currently with four games left on the calendar, only one true challenger in those four teams and the opportunity to enter the conference tournament with 17 straight wins.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Watch Stanford at Oregon State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal won their second game against Colorado in their last outing, their fifth straight win by at least 17+ points (and 13th win in a row):

In their first game this season, the Cardinal finished with five players in double figures, including three off the bench. Hannah Jump led the way for the bench unit with 19 points and 4 rebounds, going 5-12 from three.

Francesca Belibi was the team's second-leading scorer with 16 points and 5 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen added 10 points and 3 rebounds.

The Cardinal jumped all over the Beavers with a 45-18 run between the second and third quarter, holding them to single-digit scoring each quarter.

This Cardinal team has 5-6 players that lead them in scoring on any given night, overwhelming opponents with balance and talent.

Cameron Brink (12 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds) and Lexie Hull (11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals) normally lead the way, but were in more complementary roles against the Beavers. They are capable of combining for 30+ points every game and should lead the way today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Stanford at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; (Left to right) Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) defenseman Olli Maatta (6) center Anze Kopitar (11) and defenseman Drew Doughty (8) celebrate after an open net goal by left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
stanford
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
WASHINGTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
arizona state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
USATSI_15498042 (2)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at USC in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy